USS Gerald R. Ford Prepares to Begin Flight Deck Certification

During the first significant in-port period, known as a Window of Opportunity, CVN 78 performed at 135% of plan, completing 1,620 work items against a plan of 1,194. The ship is on track to accomplish the next significant milestone of Flight Deck Certification later this month, and upon completion, will serve as the primary Carrier Qualification CVN on the East Coast, generating readiness for naval aviation in the form of newly qualified student aviators and re-qualified fleet pilots.

Final construction of the ship’s Advanced Weapons Elevators (AWEs) is also progressing. The four elevators previously turned over to the crew continue to perform well, with Sailors conducting more than 7,000 cycles. Lower Stage Elevator #5, which provides aft magazine access, has progressed into final testing and is on track to turn over in April. Lower Stage Elevator #1, which provides forward magazine access, is on track to turn over in the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2020. The remaining five elevators are on track to be turned over by Full Ship Shock Trials, scheduled for Fiscal Year 2021.