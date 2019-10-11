USS Farragut Conducts Combat Casualty Training

ATLANTIC OCEAN (NNS) -- Members of the Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) team aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) conducted Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training Sept. 17, on the flight deck of the ship as part of a week-long refresher course for Farragut’s 2019 deployment.
The training was designed to improve the VBSS team’s medical capabilities; giving them the skillsets necessary to deliver care in emergency situations that may arise in a tactical setting.
“Emergency medical care is important for all active-duty because you never know what kind of situation you might get into,” said Chief Hospital Corpsman Nathan Burger, the ships Independent Duty Corpsman (IDC). “VBSS teams have the potential to board foreign vessels, so in the event that there is a kinetic circumstance that results in someone getting injured, they need to have the skillset to properly manage that person.”
The training led by Burger gave every member of the VBSS team hands-on experience on how to deal with injuries they might experience while under fire or while boarding foreign vessels.
“Everybody had an opportunity to follow through on some of the required treatment items for stabilizing an airway, stabilizing a spinal injury, treating a gunshot wound to the core, application of a tourniquet, or removal of combat gear necessary to facilitate doing an assessment of a boarding team member,” said Chief Fire Controlman Robert Jennings, VBSS’ assistant boarding officer. “The real value of the training was not just the material, but that everybody had a chance to get hands-on instead of being on the sidelines or never being exposed to it outside of a classroom lecture.”
The team didn’t just focus on injuries that might happen during combat, but also injuries that may occur while searching an unfamiliar environment such as a foreign ship.
“You might experience fall injuries, lacerations,” said Jennings. “Being on another vessel, the team has to be capable of handling the initial controlling actions until we can get them medically evacuated back to Farragut.”
The refresher course served a double purpose, to ensure that the skills taught are not forgotten but to also ensure that the team is comfortable operating in their gear.
“Part of what we’re doing is the actual training and material, the other part of it is just being outside wearing the equipment and having to learn how to operate in it for extended periods of time,” said Jennings. “It does require repetition, any of those skills that you don’t use frequently, there’s thing that can be forgotten.”
Burger emphasized the importance of the training by saying that if he was the injured crewmember, he would want to make sure that the people around him had the broadest skillset possible to ensure that he gets home to his family and his children.
Farragut is operating in the Atlantic in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S. allied and partner interests.
