USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Operates in U.S. 6th Fleet

ATLANTIC OCEAN (NNS) -- The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet to support maritime security operations in international waters, alongside our allies and partners.

Deploying ships and aircraft of the strike group, commanded by Rear Adm. Paul J. Schlise, include flagship USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), commanded by Capt. Kyle Higgins; the eight squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26.

“Ike offers tremendous capability to the region,” said Vice Adm. Lisa Franchetti, deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, and commander, U.S. 6th Fleet. “During her operations in the Atlantic, Ike strike group will exercise the fundamental warfare practice of ensuring the security of vital sea lanes of communication. The deployment will also serve to demonstrate commitment to our allies and partners in Europe and Africa.”

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

While in Naval Forces Europe area of responsibility Ike CSG will work with the U.S. 2nd Fleet, U.S. 6th Fleet, Military Sea Lift Command, P-8’s from Patrol Squadron (VP) 4, a U.S. submarine, and NATO allies and partners to ensure maritime security and seamless interoperability across the Atlantic and the waters surrounding Europe and Africa.