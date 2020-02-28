USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Operates in U.S. 6th Fleet

ATLANTIC OCEAN (NNS) -- The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet to support maritime security operations in international waters, alongside our allies and partners.
Deploying ships and aircraft of the strike group, commanded by Rear Adm. Paul J. Schlise, include flagship USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), commanded by Capt. Kyle Higgins; the eight squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26.
“Ike offers tremendous capability to the region,” said Vice Adm. Lisa Franchetti, deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, and commander, U.S. 6th Fleet. “During her operations in the Atlantic, Ike strike group will exercise the fundamental warfare practice of ensuring the security of vital sea lanes of communication. The deployment will also serve to demonstrate commitment to our allies and partners in Europe and Africa.”
While in Naval Forces Europe area of responsibility Ike CSG will work with the U.S. 2nd Fleet, U.S. 6th Fleet, Military Sea Lift Command, P-8’s from Patrol Squadron (VP) 4, a U.S. submarine, and NATO allies and partners to ensure maritime security and seamless interoperability across the Atlantic and the waters surrounding Europe and Africa.
“We are ready to continue our steadfast commitment to our allies and partners in U.S. 6th Fleet," said Schlise. "These vital sea lanes must remain open for global commerce and prosperity, and nothing in the world is able to foster regional security like a carrier strike group.”
Deploying ships and aircraft of the strike group include the guided-missile cruisers USS San Jacinto (CG 65) and USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), the guided-missile destroyers of DESRON 26 USS Stout (DDG 55), USS James E. Williams (DDG 95), and USS Truxton (DDG 103) homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.
Squadrons of CVW-3, commanded by Capt. Trevor Estes, embarked on board Ike include the “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, The “Gunslingers” of VFA-105, the “Rampagers” of VFA-83, the “Wildcats” of VFA-131, the “Screwtops of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123, the “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, and the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74.