SAN DIEGO (NNS) -- The guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) held a change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego Oct. 18.
Cmdr. Neil Gabriel assumed command of Dewey, relieving Cmdr. Paul Lorio who led Dewey as the ship’s seventh commanding officer from June 2018 to October 2019.
During his tenure, Dewey completed multinational exercises partnering with Japan and the Republic of Korea and conducted more than 20 hours of active anti-submarine warfare tracking during the USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group sustainment exercise. Dewey also won the Spokane Award and the Battle “E” during Lorio’s time aboard the ship.
As the air and missile defense commander for Expeditionary Strike Group 3, Dewey assisted in the development of tactics, techniques and procedures for integrating the Joint Strike Fighter as an operational asset, test firing hyper-velocity projectiles, Nulka decoys, and Tomahawk cruise missiles.
Lorio’s personal decorations include meritorious service medals, Navy and Marine Corps commendation medals, Navy and Marine Corps achievement medals, and various unit and campaign decorations.
Lorio said, “There’s no job like this anywhere else in the world and I wouldn’t have traded my time here for anything else.” He also thanked Dewey’s crew for their hard work and support over the past three years, stating it is their dedication, exertise, and hard work that makes the ship so special. His next assignment will be as deputy associate director of campaign analysis at the Pentagon.
Gabriel assumed command of Dewey in accordance with the Navy’s fleet-up program after serving as the ship's executive officer for 18 months. He graduated from the Richard Stockton College of New Jersey, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences, and a master’s degree in biological sciences from the University of Delaware. He was commissioned through the officer candidate school program in October 2001.
At sea, Gabriel served aboard USS Chafee (DDG 90) as a signals warfare officer and assistant operations officer. His department head tours were aboard USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) as operations officer and as combat systems officer aboard USS Monterey (CG 61).
“It is an honor to become the eigth Commanding Officer of USS Dewey. This ship, crew, and namesake have a rich history and strong reputation, and to be a part of this legacy is a great reward,” said Gabriel.
In Admiral Dewey’s autobiography, he wrote about taking command of the Asiatic Squadron prior to the Battle of Manilla Bay.
"Whether there was likelihood of war or not, it was my duty to make sure that the squadron was properly prepared for any emergency and not a single precaution was left to chance."
Gabriel reflected on Admiral Dewey’s statement, saying “His words are just as true today as we prepare this warship to do her nation’s bidding.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.