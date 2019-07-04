USS Carney en Route to Exercise Sea Breeze 2019

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (NNS) -- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) began its north-bound transit to the Black Sea June 29 to enhance regional maritime stability by participating in exercise Sea Breeze 2019.
This is the fifth U.S. ship to visit the Black Sea since the beginning of 2019. The last ship to visit the Black Sea was USS Ross (DDG 71) in April. During its time in the Black Sea, Ross participated in three interoperability exercises with the Bulgarian Navy and Georgian Coast Guard. Exercises included maritime interdiction, tactical communications, formation maneuvering, and underway replenishments.
“Carney’s transit to the Black Sea and support to Sea Breeze reaffirms the U.S. Navy’s commitment to this vital region and our valued partners,” said Vice Adm. Lisa M. Franchetti, commander of U.S. 6th Fleet. “In this dynamic security environment, our naval forces throughout Europe remain steadfast and continue to operate routinely with our allies and partners in the Black Sea as we work to ensure regional stability and prosperity.”
Carney, along with additional U.S. assets, will be participating in the U.S. and Ukrainian co-hosted exercise, Sea Breeze. Sea Breeze is in its 19th iteration and is scheduled to involve 3,000 troops from 19 nations including 32 ships and 24 aircraft. The exercise seeks to build combined capability and capacity to ensure maritime regional security and foster stronger friendships among partnering nations.
Nations scheduled to participate in Sea Breeze 2019 include: Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, and the United States.
This challenging and complex exercise builds on Sea Breeze 2018 to provide a multitude of unique training opportunities designed to enhance our readiness and improve collaboration and interoperability.
The U.S. Navy routinely operates in the Black Sea consistent with international law, including the Montreux Convention.
Carney, forward-deployed from Naval Station Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe.
U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.
