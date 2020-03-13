USS Bonhomme Richard Sailors Partner with Local Elementary School for Read Across America

Bonhomme Richard’s relationship with Lincoln Acres makes it possible for Sailors to give back to the community and serve as mentors.

“Read Across America is important to us because we are exposing kids to books and literacy and the importance of reading,” said Esquivel. “My hope is that all of my students eventually become passionate about reading.”

Thoroman and Hernandez represented the ship and its crew as they read to classrooms of kindergarteners and second graders.

“My hope is that I shared a good story,” said Thoroman, “and that the kids got to see some Sailors giving back.”

Lincoln Acres teaches more than 500 students, K-6, daily. The volunteers visit the four classes weekly, working with students on class assignments. Because there are more members of the ship’s crew willing to volunteer than there are classes to visit, they are rotated on a weekly basis to give the students a variety of personalities to work with, and all of the Sailors interested in volunteering, a chance to participate.

Bonhomme Richard is in its homeport of San Diego.