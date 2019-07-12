CALLAO, Peru (NNS) -- Hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrived in Callao, Peru, for the second port visit of its 2019 deployment, July 8.
While in Callao, U.S. service members and medical professionals will work alongside international partner and host nation medical professionals to provide much-needed medical assistance in communities with urgent health care needs, including local populations and vulnerable Venezuelans who have fled to Peru from the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.
“The Comfort’s return to the region demonstrates U.S. Southern Command’s commitment to strengthening partnerships, which is the foundation of a stronger, more secure and prosperous neighborhood,” said Adm. Craig S. Faller, Commander U.S. Southern Command. “Our team will work side-by-side with hundreds of doctors, nurses and surgeons throughout the region to build medical readiness, disaster capacity and lasting relationships.”
Comfort’s team consists of military and civilian personnel from the United States and partner nations, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Peru, creating a dynamic team capable of delivering a variety of services.
“Our team will work together toward a common goal of alleviating stress placed on the country’s medical systems,” said Capt. Brian J. Diebold, commander, Task Force 49. “We’re committed to increasing partner nation capacity to provide medical assistance and disaster relief.”
This marks the fourth Comfort visit to Peru and the seventh to the region since 2007. The embarked medical teams will provide care on board Comfort and at two land-based medical sites.
This mission stop is part of U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative and reflects the United States’ ongoing commitment to friendship, partnership, and solidarity with partner nations in the Caribbean, Central America, and South America. It is also an invaluable opportunity to learn from other partner nations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.