US Women's Soccer Players Tour Asheville

SANTA RITA, Guam (NNS) -- Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) hosted four former members of the United States Women’s soccer team and their tour manager at Naval Base Guam, June 12.
The soccer players, who came to Guam as part of a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) tour, jumped at the opportunity to tour the submarine. Lt. Cmdr. Chad Tella, Asheville's executive officer, greeted the players upon their arrival and spoke to them about the importance of their visit to Asheville.
This tour serves two great purposes,” said Tella. “It affords the professional, hard-working Sailors on board Asheville an opportunity to explain their profession and lifestyle, while also reemphasizing the support that the Sailors and the U.S. Navy enjoy from the American people.”
Lt. Ian Balczewski, the quality assurance officer aboard Asheville, led the tour and discussed the capabilities of the submarine as they walked topside before heading into the submarine’s control room, living quarters, torpedo room, machinery room and mess decks.
“Giving tours is one of my favorite parts of the job,” said Balczewski, a native of Easy Bay, California. “The general public does not typically get the opportunity to learn about submarine life. It is a great gift to be able to share it with them.”
The players posed for photographs with members of the Asheville crew before leaving the pier.
“The world is proud of what we have accomplished as soccer players, but we couldn’t do what we do without the U.S. military,” said Saskia Webber, a former professional soccer player. “It’s an honor to be here onboard Asheville and to thank the crew for all of their hard work.”
Tella went on to express his gratitude to the players and for their visit to Asheville.
“It is amazing that these athletes take the time out of their busy schedules to fly around the world and show support to the Armed Forces and our families," said Tella.
Asheville is assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron Fifteen, which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam in Apra Harbor, Guam, and consists of four Los Angeles-class attack submarines. The CSS-15 staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.
