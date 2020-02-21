US Sailors, Marines Train Alongside Japanese Soldiers in Exercise Iron Fist

“Over the course of the last few weeks, I know that our Marines, Sailors and Japanese soldiers have pushed themselves in the field, sharpening their technical and tactical proficiency,” Osterman said. “Training alongside each other on USS Pearl Harbor and USS Portland, the beaches of Camp Pendleton and on San Clemente Island reflects the amphibious nature that is the heart and soul of the Marine Corps and the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade. It’s the bond between the Japanese soldiers, Marines and Sailors molded in shared experience—training side-by-side—that truly makes us stronger as we continue to build on the foundation of our partnerships.”