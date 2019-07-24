On Friday, July 26th United Health Centers will host a Press Conference at 10:30 am to announce an increase to its entry level minimum wage to $16 per hour. The Press Conference will be hosted in the main lobby of the new UHC Administration Headquarters Building at 3875 W. Beechwood Avenue in Fresno. UHC will be accompanied by many federal, state, county and city elected officials in support of this significant wage increase and many will be present for the news conference Friday.
The increase was effective July 1st for all its new employees and adjusts a corresponding pay scale for established employee wages. This new minimum wage will impact more than 70% of the UHC work force with significantly larger paychecks. This $16 per hour is $4.00 higher than the California minimum wage.
Colleen Curtis, President and CEO said that “UHC recognizes that people have always had a choice of where they work and for how long, so together with other outstanding employee benefits, the higher wage will help off-set rising transportation costs and inflationary living expenses for employees and support our goal to be the ‘Employer of Choice’ well into the future.”
UHC plans to keep well ahead of the California wage minimums in the future by increasing its hourly wages over the next few years adjusting them again in 2021 to $17 per hour and to $18 per hour in 2022. These increases will exceed both national and California efforts to raise the minimum wage to$15 per hour by 2022. As a leader in the delivery of quality comprehensive health care for the communities of the Central Valley, the increase in wages will also help strengthen local economies by providing greater purchasing power for the Valley’s economy.
UHC is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization established 48 years ago and dedicated to providing comprehensive primary and specialty healthcare, as well as, numerous community resources to improve the health and quality of life for members of the communities served. UHC currently operates 17 health center locations in the three Central Valley Counties of Fresno, Kings and Tulare where over 90,000 patients get their healthcare in 550,000 annual visits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.