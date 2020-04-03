U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Ramps Up Social Distancing

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (NNS) — U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia’s commanding officer hosted a radio town hall April 1 to answer questions about COVID-19 prevention and emphasize social distancing.

Capt. Blake Tornga, the commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, hosted the weekly live radio show, updating service members and contractors about the disease, new guidance from the Department of Defense and fielded questions from listeners. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island, but Tornga reassured that the current policies will stay in effect to keep it that way. All transiting personnel to the island, even for short periods of time, will be placed in quarantine for the minimum 14-day period of observation to ensure they do not bring the virus to the island.

“Our island isolation gives us an advantage in keeping the virus at an arm’s length if we stay vigilant against any opportunity for the virus to get here,” said Tornga. “Our isolation gives us very few options if the virus were ever to take root in Diego Garcia. I will keep the preventative measures in place to protect us until we can safely return to ‘situation normal’.”