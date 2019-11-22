U.S., Allied Forces Conduct Exercise Pacific Vanguard

APRA HARBOR, Guam (NNS) (NNS) -- Maritime forces from Australia, Canada, Republic of Korea, and the United States met in the waters off the coast of Guam to conduct cooperative maritime training in exercise Pacific Vanguard Nov. 20.
Pacific Vanguard brings together more than 1,500 Sailors from four Indo-Pacific nations to sharpen skills and strengthen practical cooperation at sea. The exercise takes place off the coast of Guam.
This iteration of Pacific Vanguard builds on the inaugural exercise that was first conducted in May.
"Building on the success of the previous exercise, Pacific Vanguard continues to serve as an opportunity for like-minded maritime nations to come together based on their shared values and common interests," said Vice Adm. Bill Merz, commander of U.S. 7th Fleet. "Our forces will use the next few days to exercise and improve our multilateral ability to adapt to ever changing regional challenges.”
During the exercise, forces will combine to practice a wide range of naval competencies including combined maneuvers, live-fire exercises, defensive counter-air operations, anti-submarine warfare, and replenishment at sea.
The Royal Australian Navy sent destroyer HMAS Hobart (DDG 39), frigates HMAS Parramatta (FFH 154), HMAS Stuart (FFH 153) and a submarine.
The Royal Canadian Navy joined this iteration of the exercise and sent the frigate HMCS Ottawa (FF 341).
The Republic of Korea Navy sent destroyer ROKS Choi Young (DDH 981).
Representing U.S. are the guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197), dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7), and a submarine. Aircraft from the “Yellow Jackets” of Electronic Attack Squadron 138 and the “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron 10 will also participate.
U.S. 7th Fleet provides security alongside allies and partners throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet operates roughly 50-70 ships and submarines and 140 aircraft with approximately 20,000 Sailors.
