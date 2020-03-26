Two U.S. Destroyers Deploy as U.S. 6th Fleet Remains Vigilant

ROTA, Spain (NNS) -- Two forward deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers got underway for regularly scheduled patrols from Rota, Spain in support of regional maritime security, March 22-23.

After taking precautions to ensure the health and safety of their crews, USS Porter (DDG 78) and USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), departed on time from their forward deployed berths in Rota.

“We continue to operate our ships, planes, and submarines throughout the region, being mindful to take appropriate action to protect our people and others,” said Vice Adm. Lisa Franchetti, commander, U.S. 6th Fleet. “The health and safety of our Sailors, Marines, Coastguardsmen, civilians, and families, along with that of our allies and partners, remains a top priority.”

After completing a weapons onload, Porter deployed on her 8th patrol from Rota; Donald Cook began her 10th patrol. While deployed to the waters around Europe and Africa, the ships will ensure freedom of navigation and serve as part of Europe’s comprehensive ballistic missile defense network.

“Donald Cook got under way to ensure regional security and demonstrate commitment to our partners and allies,” said Cmdr. Kelly Jones, USS Donald Cook’s commanding Officer. “Every day, our crew lives by faith without fear. We have the watch.”

