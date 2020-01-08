Two new providers caring for the community

HANFORD – Two providers who have a desire to serve and care for their community have joined Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford.
Adbni Palafox is a certified family nurse practitioner with a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree and Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Loma Linda University. She cares for patients with cold and flu symptoms, minor burns and bruises, ear and sinus pain, fractures and more. When not caring for patients, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as listening to music and traveling.
Roger Talob, Jr. is a certified physician assistant with nearly 25 years of experience in primary care and orthopedic surgery settings. He cares for patients with a range of ailments, including hypertension, diabetes, fractures and acute musculoskeletal complaints. He has a master’s degree in physician assistant studies with an emphasis on orthopedic surgery from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and a bachelor’s degree in physician assistant from George Washington University in Washington, DC. In his free time, Talob enjoys playing guitar and bass guitar and performing in the Saint Peter’s Catholic Church choir in Lemoore.
Palafox and Talob are accepting new patients at Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford, 1025 N. Douty St., in Hanford, with a phone number of 559-537-0170. The medical office accepts same-day appointments. More information is available at www.HanfordCare.com.
