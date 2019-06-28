FRESNO – Two players from the Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals) have been selected to the RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game on July 10 at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas of the Pacific Coast League. The contest, pitting the PCL’s best against the top players from the International League, will feature Fresno outfielder Yadiel Hernandez and relief pitcher Dakota Bacus. The two Grizzlies selected will play before a national TV audience; the Triple-A All-Star Game will be broadcast live on MLB Network (6:05 p.m. PT).
Hernandez will be making his first domestic all-star game appearance in his third season with the Nationals. The Cuban product collected a club-high 81 hits and 17 home runs as of June 26 (1.031 OPS, .338 average). This season, Hernandez has three multi-homer games, the most of any Fresno batter. He’s already approaching a U.S. career-high in home runs with just over half the season completed; Hernandez hit 18 a season ago between 124 Double-A and Triple-A games.
Bacus was also selected to his first professional all-star game, now in his eighth season. The right-hander has dominated during his first experience at the Triple-A level. Bacus holds a 4-1 record with three saves and a 1.13 ERA through 30 appearances (39.2 IP, 1.11 WHIP, .188 average, 32 strikeouts). In his first game with Fresno, Bacus struck out a season-high four batters on April 8 vs. Reno (1.2 IP).
He hurled a season-high 2.1 IP of scoreless work on May 12 vs. Albuquerque, striking out three. Bacus also enjoyed eight consecutive scoreless appearances between April 28 and May 17. Originally a ninth round draft pick of the Oakland Athletics in 2012 out of Indiana State University, Bacus was traded by the A’s to the Nationals on August 23, 2013 in exchange for catcher Kurt Suzuki.
