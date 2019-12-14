It should come as no surprise to you that the media world has changed with astonishing rapidity. Just a few years ago, we were restricted to just a handful of broadcast TV channels and maybe a few dozen cable or satellite channels.
Today, that’s up to hundreds of channels available on cable and satellite, and virtually infinite channels through the magic of broadband internet and streaming services
Where there used to be a fairly well-established schedule for watching TV, we’re now in a world where you can watch pretty much anything you want, anytime you want.
These breathtaking changes, coupled with increased production costs and declining interest from readers and advertisers alike, have led us to a tough decision: we will be cancelling our Saturday TV Select section as of the end of the year. The last edition will come out on Dec. 28.
We know this will be an inconvenience for those of you who still rely exclusively on broadcast TV, but the vast majority of readers are getting their programming through satellite or cable services, such as Comcast, DirecTV or Dish. Those services already come with on-screen guides that list programming in more detail and with more accuracy than any printed guide could do.
And an increasing number of you get your programming through streaming services such as Hulu, Disney+, and CBS All Access, or websites such as Youtube. For that kind of programming, the very idea of a time-based guide makes no sense.
So we apologize for any inconvenience. All we can do is chalk up to the rapidly evolving new media era in which we find ourselves.
