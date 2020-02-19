Tule Elk State Natural Reserve Auto Safari

Buttonwillow, Calif.—California State Parks would like to invite you to go on safari to get a close up view of the majestic Tule Elk.

Tule Elk State Natural Reserve protects a small herd of Tule Elk, an endemic California subspecies of elk, once hunted nearly to extinction. The smallest of the three elk species, the Tule Elk once roamed the Central Valley from Shasta County to the Tehachapi Mountains in herds numbering into the thousands.

On the fourth Saturday of every month, starting at 11am, the tour begins at the parks viewing platform. The tour will then drive out onto the reserve in a caravan style safari to learn more about the elk and the reserve. Bring cameras, binoculars, water, and a picnic lunch. Tours are approximately 2 hours.

The park entrance fee is $8 per passenger vehicle, $50 for a bus with 24 passengers and less, and $100 for a bus with 25 passengers and more.

For more information and directions to the park, please call Colonel Allensworth SHP at (661) 849-3433 or Fort Tejon SHP at (661) 248-7001.