TULARE – If you are looking for an event to usher in the holiday season while letting you contribute to a worthy cause, the Tulare Hospital Foundation’s 2019 Festival of Trees is one you won’t want to miss!
The gala is the foundation’s annual tradition fundraiser with proceeds going to support Adventist Health Tulare and other worthy foundation initiatives and wellness programs.
The theme of this year’s gala is “Christmas Wonderland” and takes place on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Tulare Veterans Memorial Building, 1771 E. Tulare Ave.
The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a social and networking hour accompanied by a live orchestra and special welcoming surprise feature, and the formal program is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Dinner and the annual awards follows at 7:45 p.m.
The most enchanting part of the evening promises to be the live auction of beautifully decorated Christmas trees that begins at 8:30 p.m. Each tree is uniquely decorated and every one is a work of art with eye-catching ornaments and lights to spark awe and wonder.
This year will have something different, too. For the first time, the foundation is making plans to raffle several Christmas trees in case one is so beautiful you just can’t leave it behind! Christmas Tree Raffle Tickets are $20 each and are available now.
Then, relax and enjoy the rest of the evening with live music, great community supporters, and a night filled with the spirit of the holidays. It is truly the most special way to usher in the holidays with family and friends by your side! There’s much to celebrate and to be thankful for!
Tickets are $125 and are available on the foundation’s website, www.TulareHospitalFoundation.org. Click on “Christmas Wonderland” and following the prompts. Tickets are also available at the Tulare Hospital Foundation office, 906 N. Cherry St. across from the hospital, from the hospital’s gift shop located inside the lobby, or from any foundation board member, or by calling (559) 685-3438. Reserved table host packages begin at $1250.00 for eight guests.
