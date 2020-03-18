Tulare County Library Closure March 17, 2020 to March 31, 2020

Beginning Tuesday, March 17 through March 31, 2020, all Tulare County Library Branches are closed.
As one of the most highly utilized public spaces in all our communities, the Library is a natural hub for residents to meet, borrow materials, and attend public events. It is for this reason we have closed, as our goal is to maintain operations while mitigating the risk to patrons and staff. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and we thank you for your continued understanding and support.
During this time, due dates for borrowed materials will be automatically extended to Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Remember that we do not charge for late/extended use. Patrons are encouraged to return materials when our Library Branches reopen.
Beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Librarians and Library Staff are available Tuesday through Friday 9 am – 6 pm and Saturdays 9 am – 5 pm, to provide assistance by calling 559 713-2700 or emailing questions@tularecountylibrary.org. Please go to our website www.tularecountylibrary.org or www.facebook.com/tularecountylibary for the latest information and updates.
Please note that electronic materials and resources are available to our cardholders 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.tularecountylibrary.org or via our App. These include magazine and newspaper articles, e-books, e-audiobooks and many others. Staff is also exploring other service options to assist our patrons.
Information on COVID-19 virus and how to keep you and your loved ones safe is available from Tulare County Health Department (HHSA) at tchhsa.org.
The Tulare County Library continues to work with the HHSA to take the necessary steps to respond to this evolving situation regarding COVID-19 (corona virus). The safety and well-being of our Library patrons and staff remain our highest priority.
Staff continues to evaluate the changing situation and adjust our response if needed.