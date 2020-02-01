Kids and families are invited to a special Mo Willems storytime at the Visalia Branch Library in the Children’s Wing on February 11th at 4pm. Join us as we celebrate the birthday of popular children’s author, Mo Willems, best-selling author and illustrator of the celebrated Elephant and Piggie early reader series and award-winning picture books including Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus.
The storytime includes The Duckling Gets a Cookie and other Mo Willems favorites, and play games, including Duck, Duck Pigeon and the “Who Stole the Cookie from the Cookie Jar” game! Children also get to invent their own cookie and create puppets and other fun and wearable crafts! It’s a birthday party, so of course there is something sweet! Each child receives a cookie at the end of the party when they use the magic word.
Willems received the Caldecott Honor three times for his illustrations and two Theodor Seuss Geisel Medals and five Geisel Honors for excellence in literature for early readers. His books are exciting and inspire young children to read since 2003. He authored & illustrated over 50 books for children.
Tulare County Library serves all the citizens of Tulare County with locations in seventeen communities, four book machines and online at www.tularecountylibrary.org. Like the Library on Facebook www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary , Instagram @tularecountylib or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/TulareCountyLib.
