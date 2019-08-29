Tulare County Fair stage to feature John Michael Montgomery

TULARE – John Michael Montgomery will bring decades of popular songs to the closing day of the 100th anniversary Tulare County Fair on Sunday, Sept. 15.
The fair’s Bud Light concert venue this year will feature all-new giant video screens and seats up to 1,500 concert-goers, thanks to the presenting sponsor support of Eagle Mountain Casino. Concerts are free with gate admission to the Fair.
Montgomery has sold 16 million albums, secured 15 number one singles and earned four Billboard Awards. His hit songs include “I Swear,” “I Love the Way You Love Me,” and “I Can Love You Like That.”
The full line-up of concerts features The Marshall Tucker Band on opening day; Uncle Kracker on Thursday, Sept. 12; Ashanti on Friday, Sept. 13; and 38 Special on Saturday, Sept. 14.
In addition to the headliners, the Tulare County Fair, Sept. 11-15, will offer a variety of displays and events in honor of the centennial celebration, including a decade-by-decade look back at the fair’s history, created by local 4H and FFA students.
The sixth annual CCPRA kick-off rodeo happens on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the fair’s Grandstand, featuring trick roper, gun spinner and whip cracker Rider Kiesner. Gates open at 6 p.m., rodeo begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online; box seats are also available. New youth events include mutton bustin’ and wild pony rides for kids under the age of 12. To enter, visit www.tcfair.org.
General admission to the rodeo is $10 presale; $15 at the gate; parking is $6. VIP dinner is available for $100 per person featuring preferred seating, refreshments and dinner. Box seats are also available.
New, free-with-admission entertainment includes comedians, exotic animals, the Veloci-Raptor dinosaur, comedians and jugglers. The new Magic Bean display helps children understand where their food comes from and how it ends up in their kitchen. Visit www.tcfair.org for information, discounted unlimited rides wristbands and season passes, and ongoing updates to the schedule of events, or call the fairgrounds office at 686-4707.
