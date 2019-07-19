TULARE – The Tulare County Fair’s Junior Fair Board is back, just in time to be part of the 100th anniversary of the fair, Sept. 11 through 15.
The junior fair board gives high school students the opportunity to learn about the business aspects of launching a fair and gain leadership skills, explained Kris Costa, dean of career technical education at West Hills College Lemoore. Costa and Stacy Coelho serve as program advisors for the Tulare County Junior Fair Board.
“It’s especially appropriate to revitalize the junior fair board for this 100th anniversary year,” Costa added. “The Tulare Chamber of Commerce has been very supportive, as has the International Agri-Center and the local FFA chapters. This will give students a great opportunity for them to grow in their leadership skills.”
Junior Fair Board members will participate in pre-fair activities such as coordinating the Kids’ Day School Tours program and helping to prepare the fairgrounds for opening day. During the fair they will help set up and maintain displays and provide support for contests, livestock auctions and the High School Madness competition.
“The Junior Fair Board has been rekindled with full support of the Tulare County Fair Foundation,” noted foundation board president Geneva Shannon. “It is an important opportunity for these kids to learn what goes on behind the scenes and grow in their leadership skills. They will learn about the fair business but also learn about cooperation and collaboration. We expect that these students will become ambassadors in their communities, sharing what they have learned about the importance of agriculture and the role of the fair in supporting ag.”
The Junior Fair Board members are:
Xarah Avila, Mission Oak High School; Allie Brown, Golden West High School; Avery Coelho, Tulare Western High School; Emma Coelho, Tulare Western High School; Clay Costa, Tulare Western High School; Kylee Filiponi, Mt. Whitney High School; Kirsten Franks, Visalia Technical Early College High School; Ryan Majarian, Mt. Whitney High School; Rachel Majarian, Mt. Whitney High School; Rebekah Meza, Tulare Western High School; Kyndall Schakel, Central Valley Christian High School; Jenna Schmidt, Central Valley Christian High School.
The Tulare County Fair, Sept. 11-15, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, with a wide variety of displays and events in the works to celebrate this landmark year. The fair’s concert venue this year will feature all-new giant video screens and will now seat up to 1,500 concert-goers, thanks to the support of Eagle Mountain Casino. Concerts are free with gate admission to the Fair. Traditional favorites continue, including fun fair food, great rides and entertainment ranging from comedy and gold rush mining to an illusionist team and Walk on the Wild Side’s exotic animals.
Applications for entertainers interested in performing at the fair (without compensation) are now available online. Applications are due by Aug. 3.
Visit www.tcfair.org for information on online value days, including discounted unlimited rides wristbands, and ongoing updates to the schedule of events, or call the fairgrounds office at 686-4707.
