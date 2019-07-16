TULARE – The centennial celebration at the Tulare County Fair this year will include July Jackpot discounts on admission and carnival wristbands.

The July Jackpot of Savings offers discounted admission (from $10 to $7 per person); discounted carnival wristbands (two for $40); and a Golden VIP front-of-the-line ride wristband for $50 (normally $65).

The July Jackpot online discounts are available through July 31 at www.tcfair.org.

The 100th anniversary of the Tulare County Fair will run Sept. 11-15, offering a week of entertainment for the family, educational activities for children, the annual Junior Livestock Auction on Sunday, Sept. 15, fair food, fun rides and more. Fairgoers will have the opportunity to learn about the fair’s history through displays and events.

The ever-popular Demolition Derby and Monster Truck competitions are back, along with a series of free-with-admission concerts and activities for fair-goers of all ages.

Applications for entertainers interested in performing at the fair (without compensation) are now available online. Applications are due by Aug. 3.

The Tulare County Fair’s mission is to showcase agriculture and create family fun, including free-with-admission interactive activities for children, a wildlife adventure, gold mining, jugglers, hypnotists and more. Attendance for the 100th anniversary celebration Fair is expected to hit 125,000, according to fair CEO Pamela Fyock.

Visit www.tcfair.org for ongoing updates to the schedule of events, or call the fairgrounds office at 686-4707.

