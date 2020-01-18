TULARE – The Tulare County Fairgrounds/24th District Agricultural Association (24th DDA) is seeking applicants for the Chief Executive Officer position.
“The Tulare County Fair is financially very strong, we have a committed Board of Directors and our sponsors and supporters are looking ahead to new leadership and continued growth,” noted Board Chairman Gary Castro. “We are excited about this opportunity for a fresh, new start.”
Links to the application and Duty Statement are available on the Fair’s website, https://tcfair.org. Applications will be accepted until Friday, Jan. 31. For further information about applying, contact Sarah Pelle, sarah.pelle@cdfa.ca.gov, 916-900-5368.
The role of the CEO is to oversee the day-to-day operations of the Tulare County Fairgrounds/24th DAA, which is a state entity under the California Department of Food and Agriculture/Fairs and Expositions Branch. Duties include ensuring the success of the annual Fair, securing year-round uses of the fairgrounds and providing the community with a variety of social, cultural, recreational and educational events.
In addition to the five-day fair held each September, the Tulare County Fair offers students the opportunity to participate in the Junior Fair Board, and the Tulare Chamber of Commerce and World Ag Expo join forces with the Fair to offer a Summer Academy for students. These programs help students expand their horizons and explore career opportunities in agriculture and other industries.
In addition to the CEO opportunity, the Fair is seeking applicants for the Board of Directors. Three positions on the nine-member Board are open. For more information, visit https://www.gov.ca.gov/application-for-appointment/ to apply.
“We are grateful to all of the people who have helped make our fair great – particularly our 100th anniversary,” Castro added. “The Fair board and staff are looking forward to another 100 years.”
