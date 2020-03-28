Tulare County Fair hires new CEO

TULARE – The Board of Directors of the 24th District Agricultural Association/Tulare County Fair today announced the appointment of Dena Rizzardo as the fairground’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Rizzardo has spent the past 20 years in the banking industry as a profession and has been involved in the fair industry for 30 years, beginning as a junior livestock exhibitor. Rizzardo has worked and volunteered with several California fairs including the 10th District Agricultural Association/Siskiyou Golden Fair, her hometown fair, where she has served on the Board of Directors for the past 10 years.

She has also been involved with the Tulare County Fair for many years in the livestock and junior livestock auction departments. Rizzardo has established relationships with people from all aspects of the fair including vendors, concessionaires, carnival, fellow volunteers and community partners and patrons.

“I believe that county fairs are the showcase of their communities and they serve a critical role in agriculture education, economic development, emergency response and promotion of the county's heritage,” Rizzardo said. “I have come to know and love the fair community of Tulare County.”

