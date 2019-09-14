Tulare – In response to various safety concerns raised by community members, Tulare County Fair Chief Executive Officer Pamela Fryock issued the following message today reassuring fairgoers of the proactive safety measures implemented and encouraged families to visit the fairgrounds and enjoy the 100th Anniversary County Fair:
“The safety and well-being of our guests and the community is our top priority.
“We can assure families and fairgoers that the grounds will be the safest place in Tulare over the next three days. Over 60 trained law enforcement professionals will be onsite tonight and throughout the weekend in coordination with multiple agencies, task forces and other public safety professionals to ensure the security of our guests.
“The Tulare County Fair has worked with law enforcement at all levels and has taken every due diligence to investigate various safety concerns raised on social media and has found them to be not credible.
“We encourage all families and residents to come out and enjoy the final weekend of the Tulare County Fair’s 100th anniversary, as we have amazing concerts, as well as new and exciting rides and activities guests of all ages can enjoy.”
