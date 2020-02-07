TSC Great Lakes Names Civilians of the Quarter and Year
TSC Great Lakes Names Civilians of the Quarter and Year

TSC Great Lakes Names Civilians of the Quarter and Year

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (January 31, 2020) Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes staff Frances Emanuel, Andrew Elliott and Barbara Roth gather for a photo following an awards ceremony Jan. 31. They were awarded TSC's Civilian of the Quarter and Civilians of the Year. 

 U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (NNS) -- Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes awarded the civilians of the 4th quarter and year during a ceremony Jan. 31.

Receiving plaques from TSC Commanding Office Capt. David Dwyer were Civilian of the Year Andrew Elliott and Junior Civilian of the Year Frances Emanuel, and Civilian of the Quarter Barb Roth and Junior Civilian of the Quarter Wendy Kilmer.

The civilians awarded were recognized for outstanding performance job knowledge and professional experience, quality of service and the contributions made to the command’s mission and working environment.

"The TSC team is made up of outstanding civilian professionals who bring critical knowledge, skills and abilities to what we do every day," said Dwyer. "It's my privilege to recognize the efforts of our team members who work tirelessly to ensure our mission in providing students management, professional training, and military development of our new accession Sailors is accomplished in a highly professional manner.”

