Coming off a 5-6 season, the Corcoran High Panthers will look to continue to build towards a run at an East Sequoia League title and a deep run in the Division VI playoffs.
Corcoran finished with a 2-4 record in the ESL in 2018 which put them in a tie for fifth place in a touch ESL. They lost to No. 5 seed Woodlake in the first round of the playoffs in 2018.
The Panthers open their season on Friday, Aug. 23 at Fowler High School. Their first home game of the season will be on Friday, Aug. 30 against Hanford West.
“Our expectations this year is to win the ESL and go win a Valley Championship,” said Grant Kapigian. “In order to do that we have to play every game at a fast level, trust the process, and go 1-0 each week,”
The Panthers will have Herman Luna – who is also a star pitcher for the Panthers baseball team- under center in 2019. Luna played in eight games last season and threw for 908 yards and seven touchdowns. Luna will line up behind a rebuilt offensive line after the Panthers lost three lineman to graduation.
“I believe he can be one of the best QB's this year in the ESL and Division VI.” Kapigian said. "Despite having to replace starting offensive linemen, I believe we have a solid offensive line up front."
Corcoran will also rely on returning receivers Cesar Acosta and Demarcus Thompson. Acosta led the team with 31 receptions for 696 yards and seven touchdown catches. He had an average of 22.5 yards per catch. Thompson had 20 catches for 235 yards and four touchdown catches.
Thompson is a big bodied receiver that Kapigian said they can split out wide and also bring into the box to help with the run game.
Yvan Hernandez and Marc Navarro will be the emotional leaders on the Panthers defense. Navarro led the team in tackles a season ago after being called up to the team as a freshman. He will play linebacker this season. Hernandez is coming off a sophomore season that saw him earn First Team All-ESL honors.
Navarro led the Panthers in 2018 with 88 tackles (49 solo and 39 assisted). He also had three sacks as a sophomore.
Coach Kapigian is excited to show the community and the Valley what Corcoran football is all about.
“I believe Corcoran football is about being fast and physical. We definitely have that on both sides of the ball this year,” Kapigian said. “I believe our team is going to be a lot of fun to watch this year. Not just on offense and defense, but on special teams as well.”
