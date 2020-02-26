Trump reignites California water wars

Trump told a cheering crowd that the new plan will bring “a massive amount of water for the use of California farmers and ranchers and all these communities that are suffering” and criticized state officials for allowing “millions and millions of gallons (to be) wasted and poured into the ocean.”

“Maybe we can get the governor to come along and really be friendly on this one,” Trump said — but even before the president spoke, Newsom had denounced the new federal plan and promised to fight it in the courts.

Newsom’s office said he “will file legal action in the coming days … to protect highly imperiled fish species close to extinction.” However, Newsom also sent a letter to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt saying, “We remain committed to working to resolve these remaining differences in (the) coming weeks and months.”

Bernhardt is a former lobbyist for California’s Westlands Water District, which supplies farmers on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley. He had praised the new plan as “a significant milestone in executing on President Trump’s commitment to deliver safe and reliable water for communities in California to the agricultural and environmental benefit of the entire country.”