NORFOLK (NNS) -- Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) volunteered at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens Oct. 2 and Oct. 17.

The community relations project gave Sailors the opportunity to take a break from their daily routine to positively impact the city in which they work.

“COMRELs give Sailors a chance to provide acts of goodwill and give back to the communities that they live in,” said Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class David Okula, the command religious ministry department leading petty officer.

Sailors who volunteered spent the day helping the staff at the garden with numerous activities. The staff assigned projects like planting tulip bulbs and organizing the nursery section.

“It was hard work, but I loved it,” said Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Sarah Yandow. “What motivated me the most was the encouragement I got from the garden staff. It felt like I was actually contributing and helping them out in a big way, because they seemed to be so grateful for anything we assisted them with. I would definitely do it again.”

Some Sailors expressed their excitement to return to the Botanical Gardens to see the fruit of their labor.

“I’m looking forward to returning to see how the tulips I planted bloomed,” said Yandow. “I feel proud to be able to say that I contributed to the beauty of Norfolk’s Botanical Garden.”

Harry S. Truman is currently moored at Naval Station Norfolk conducting maintenance and training.

