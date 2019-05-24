Truman Hosts CNP, Industry Leaders

NORFOLK (NNS) -- The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) was host to a conference board meeting led by the Chief of Naval Personnel May 21.
Harry S. Truman was chosen as the venue for the Navy’s hosting of senior industry executives as part of Navy’s membership to “The Conference Board,” a non-profit organization based in New York City, whose membership represents more than 70 percent of the Fortune 500 list.
Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Admiral Robert Burke, a member of the Conference Board’s executive council, led the event with the goal of informing the nearly 60 conference board guests about Navy practices, workforce readiness and leadership development.
He stressed the importance of continuing to develop processes that care for Sailors and their families.
“Our ships and our aircraft are magnificent,” said Burke. “But they are absolutely nothing without our Sailors. We are blessed to have them. Every one of them is special, and we want them to stay Navy.”
The day’s events consisted of presentations and panel discussions in Truman’s hangar bay with Sailors aboard. During the panel discussion, members of the Conference Board were able to ask Sailors of different ranks, rates and backgrounds about their experience in the Navy. Each Sailor was able to respond honestly about why they joined the service and what they would like to see more of in their careers.
“Transparency is one of the things I look for in a good leader,” said Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class David Okula. “I think that you’ll find Sailors more willing to dedicate themselves to the mission and make the sacrifices necessary for success when they feel included and informed about what is going on.”
Sailors in attendance expressed their belief that this conference was a step in the right direction toward building a better, more dynamic Navy.
“We are a compliance-based organization,” said Rear Admiral John B. Nowell, director of Military Personnel Plans and Policy. “But what we’re trying to build is a culture of excellence.”
The Conference Board is a non-profit business membership and research group organization. It counts approximately 1,200 public and private corporations and other organizations as members, encompassing 60 countries. The Conference Board convenes conferences and peer-learning groups, conducts economic and business management research, and publishes several widely tracked economic indicators.
Harry S. Truman is currently moored at Naval Station Norfolk, conducting targeted maintenance and training, and remains operationally ready. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CVN75 or www.navy.mil/local/cvn75/.
