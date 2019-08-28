Lindsay - True Gold Honey Founders Sarah and Tyler Sample, third and fourth generation beekeepers are celebrating their selection and inclusion of their award winning honey in the Backstage Creations Celebrity Gift Bags at the 2019 Video Music Awards.
“This past year has been one of great media coverage through celebrity event sponsorship partnerships,” said Tyler Sample, Marketing Director. “When Backstage Creations approached us to be part of this prestigious event, we knew it was in alignment with our marketing initiatives for 2019.”
True Gold Honey was received by many celebrities at the event including: Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift, Missy Elliott, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X and more.
True Gold Honey also received wide reaching, international media coverage through the MTV VMAs reaching millions of viewers.
True Gold Honey sources their honey from the family beekeeping business, Sample Family Apiaries. It is pure, raw, and unfiltered. The honey is not cooked or diluted, so it retains all of its healthy benefits, including live antibodies, enzymes and minerals. Think of it as straight from the hives to your table.
True Gold Honey varieties include award winning wild buckwheat, avocado, orange blossom, coastal mountain sage and summer valley flower and can be purchased in 6oz, 12oz, and 42oz jars.
For a full list of select retail locations carrying True Gold Honey, or to purchase online visit www.TrueGoldHoney.com and discover something truly good.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.