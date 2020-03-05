Trio of Sunbirds Grab All-PacWest Honors

IRVINE, Calif. – The PacWest Conference announced the 2019-20 All-PacWest Teams for women’s basketball on Wednesday afternoon, with three Fresno Pacific players garnering recognition. Senior Cassie Pisik was voted as a Second Team All-League selection, while juniors Jessica Malazarte and Bayli McClard each snagged a spot on the Third Team.

“Cassie was easily one of the best players in the league, and she was consistent force that gave us a chance to win every single night,” head coach Tim Beauregard said. “She presented a unique problem for opposing teams all year because of her efficiency scoring the ball and her activity defensively.”

Pisik, a native of Lincoln, Calif., has turned in a dominant senior campaign, rising into the top five on FPU’s career leaderboard in a bevy of categories and reaching the 1,000-career point milestone earlier this season. She will finish her career with more double-doubles than any player since the Sunbirds joined the NCAA ranks, and she is one of only two players in the conference to average at least 10.0 points and 10.0 rebounds this season. Pisik picked up three weekly awards from the league office this season, and her career night came against Academy of Art on February 6, when she poured in 42 points and 11 rebounds in an 85-77 victory.

