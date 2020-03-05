Trio of Sunbirds Grab All-PacWest Honors

IRVINE, Calif. – The PacWest Conference announced the 2019-20 All-PacWest Teams for women’s basketball on Wednesday afternoon, with three Fresno Pacific players garnering recognition. Senior Cassie Pisik was voted as a Second Team All-League selection, while juniors Jessica Malazarte and Bayli McClard each snagged a spot on the Third Team.
“Cassie was easily one of the best players in the league, and she was consistent force that gave us a chance to win every single night,” head coach Tim Beauregard said. “She presented a unique problem for opposing teams all year because of her efficiency scoring the ball and her activity defensively.”
Pisik, a native of Lincoln, Calif., has turned in a dominant senior campaign, rising into the top five on FPU’s career leaderboard in a bevy of categories and reaching the 1,000-career point milestone earlier this season. She will finish her career with more double-doubles than any player since the Sunbirds joined the NCAA ranks, and she is one of only two players in the conference to average at least 10.0 points and 10.0 rebounds this season. Pisik picked up three weekly awards from the league office this season, and her career night came against Academy of Art on February 6, when she poured in 42 points and 11 rebounds in an 85-77 victory.
“Bayli and Jess both had solid junior campaigns, and we will have a good base to build upon for their senior years,” Beauregard said. “Ashley Cross is another upperclassman that likely would have not only started for every team in our league but been an impact player, so it’s a bit frustrating to not see her get more recognition.”
Malazarte wrapped up the regular season in eighth on the league leaderboard in scoring after averaging 15.5 points per game. She totaled 107 assists for the season and had the 8th-best assist-to-turnover ratio, and she followed Pisik into the 1,000-point club in January. She went for a career-high 33 points to help the Blue and Orange finish off the season sweep of Point Loma on February 15.
In her first season donning the Blue and Orange, McClard provided the Sunbirds with a steady presence, turning in six double-doubles and finishing with more than 200 rebounds. McClard put up a season-best 21 points to help Fresno Pacific pull off a road victory over Holy Names on the back end of the first conference weekend of the year.
The Sunbirds will be playing in the PacWest Conference Tournament later this week on the campus of Azusa Pacific University. Tipoff for Thursday’s opener is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. against Concordia, with the winner playing the host school on Friday.