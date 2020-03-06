Training to Win

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (NNS) -- Like many other military athletes, Lt. j.g. Tilman Dunbar, an engineering officer aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), has been playing basketball so long it’s almost a way of life. He trains every day, on and off the court, for that next win. Every time he dons the uniform to play, he does it with honor. When it’s time to excel, he rises to the occasion and wins.
Dunbar, a member of the 2019 United States All Armed Forces Team, rose to such an occasion to win the silver medal in basketball at the Military World Games in Wuhan, China, from Oct. 18-27. During the two-week tournament, Dunbar played point guard and led the team as captain, ultimately losing to Lithuania 91-83, but still exceptionally representing the United States.
Started in 1995 by the International Military Sports Council, the Military World Games consists of 31 sports and roughly 10,000 athletes from around the world. The games are considered the Olympics for the military.
“It was an amazing experience to be able to wear our nation’s cloth and go against the world’s best,” Dunbar said. “We were competing against Olympians and professional athletes. Just being able to go toe-to-toe with those guys and win a silver medal was pretty memorable. We battled, but the ball didn’t fall our way in that last game.”
Dunbar spoke about his many years of playing basketball, including his achievements in high school where his team ranked top 10 in the country his senior year. He also mentioned his time at the U.S. Naval Academy and the USA team at the SHAPE International Basketball Tournament, where he won a gold medal.
“I’ve been playing basketball since I was three years old,” Dunbar said. “I started point guard at the Naval Academy for four years. I was able to represent the U.S.A. in Germany in 2016 after I graduated.”
Dunbar spoke about the importance of working hard in the Navy and how keeping up with training can open doors.
“It goes hand-in-hand,” he said. “You got to be motivated, you got to be dedicated, you got to persevere. There are a lot of times when you don’t want to work out, you don’t want to get better. If you skip that day, your opponent is probably training. That day could be the difference between winning and losing.”
Dunbar understands it can be difficult to find motivation during the ship’s current shipyard period.
“It’s kind of a slower pace,” Dunbar said. “You’re not operational, but every day is a step towards us getting ready to get on deployment and be able to protect our nation. Each day we have to take a step in a positive direction and understand that there is a bigger goal in the future. We might not be able to see it now, but you have to work each and every day like that battle or that championship.”
His colleague, Lt. Igan Peters, speaks highly of Dunbar and his outstanding work ethic.
“He’s is pretty hard charging,” Peters said. “He’s always on time, and he’s always doing everything. I can always depend on him.”
When asked what advice he would give to other Sailors interested in representing the Navy or the United States in sports he encourages any Sailor to make sure their Navy work is taken care of first.
“That’s the only way the opportunity will be able to open up to you,” Dunbar said. “Make sure you’re getting your quals and make sure you’re a hard charging Sailor. Those doors will open up to you. If you don’t get it on your first try, keep persevering. Make sure you work hard each and every day; sharpening your skills, getting in the gym, and keeping your cardio up. If you really put your mind to it, it’s available. Make sure your chain of command understands what your goals are, and put that work in yourself to realize that goal.”
Dunbar says he will continue playing basketball and hopes to represent the Navy and the United States teams in future tournaments.