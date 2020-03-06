Training to Win

“I’ve been playing basketball since I was three years old,” Dunbar said. “I started point guard at the Naval Academy for four years. I was able to represent the U.S.A. in Germany in 2016 after I graduated.”

Dunbar spoke about the importance of working hard in the Navy and how keeping up with training can open doors.

“It goes hand-in-hand,” he said. “You got to be motivated, you got to be dedicated, you got to persevere. There are a lot of times when you don’t want to work out, you don’t want to get better. If you skip that day, your opponent is probably training. That day could be the difference between winning and losing.”

Dunbar understands it can be difficult to find motivation during the ship’s current shipyard period.

“It’s kind of a slower pace,” Dunbar said. “You’re not operational, but every day is a step towards us getting ready to get on deployment and be able to protect our nation. Each day we have to take a step in a positive direction and understand that there is a bigger goal in the future. We might not be able to see it now, but you have to work each and every day like that battle or that championship.”

His colleague, Lt. Igan Peters, speaks highly of Dunbar and his outstanding work ethic.