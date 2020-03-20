Training Squadron 35 Receives Adm. John H. Towers Flight Safety Award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (NNS) -- The Order of Daedalians awarded the “Stingrays” of multi-engine Training Squadron (VT) 35 with the 2019 Adm. John H. Towers Flight Safety Award, March 16.

The award recognizes the squadron that has made the most significant contributions to the Naval Aviation Safety program throughout the year.

All student naval aviator and student naval flight officer training squadrons under the Naval Air Training Command are eligible to receive this award. Selection is based on squadrons’ safety records, quality of mishap reports and time between mishap reports, all while considering the number of aircraft being flown and number of days the aircraft spent detached from the squadron.

Training Air Wing 4 Commodore Navy Capt. Kevin Delano presented the award on behalf of the Daedalians to VT-35 Commanding Officer Marine Lt. Col. Brian Dennis on the flight line at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

“I am incredibly proud of our team at VT-35 for being recognized with this tremendous honor,” Dennis said. “I can tell you the backbone of our organization is our 10 civilian employees, some of whom have been here over 10 years. Although none directly work in the safety department, they are the quiet professionals who allow the uniform wearers to focus on operations, training and safety.

