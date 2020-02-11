5 tips for creating a better internet on Safer Internet Day

3. Pop that filter bubble! It's easier than ever to find ourselves in an internet “filter bubble,” meaning that we are primarily exposed to content that we are predisposed to agree with, such as news sources that reflect our political leanings. This can be dangerous because it is generally not us who decides what content we are served through search results and advertising. Start with this video: Beware Online Filter Bubbles. Then, consider connecting with sources that share different ideas about the world. If you ever get into an argument, remember, that's another person on the other side of that screen — and it's not about winning; it's about growing!

4. Turn "tech time" into "together time!" There's a lot of talk about the dangers of “screen time,” especially for children and teenagers, but there is little research to suggest that hard limits on technology use are actually addressing what's at the core of these issues. Recent research by Dr. Sinem Siyahhan of California State University, San Marcos and Dr. Elisabeth Gee of Arizona State University has revealed the importance of families playing games and engaging around technology as a way to spend time together, learn more about each other and build stronger relationships. So, the next time you want to unwind on Instagram after a long day and send the kids on the iPads for some YouTube, why not ask them what they're watching or playing; better yet, find something to watch or play together.