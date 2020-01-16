Clovis - Tickets go on sale today for the 106th Clovis Rodeo. Always the last (full) weekend in April the rodeo will now be a 5-day event and take place April 22-26, 2020.
Beginning Wednesday, January 15 tickets for the 106th Clovis Rodeo will be available online at www.clovisrodeo.com. Fans wanting to purchase tickets can also take advantage of special hours at the ticket office for three days only beginning Wednesday, January 15 and Friday, January 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (The Rodeo’s ticket office at the rodeo grounds will reopen again March 2 and remain open through April.) Ticket prices range from $20.00 to $35.00. There is also a Thursday/Friday ticket package available for $65.
The popularity of the Clovis Rodeo with fans, along with growing support from the event’s generous sponsors throughout the community, have made it possible to extend the rodeo to five days in 2020. The PBR Bull Riders will now hit the dirt in Clovis to open the rodeo on Wednesday, April 22 followed by four-days of Professional PRCA rodeo action. Thursday night’s rodeo performance will be followed by rising country music star Jimmy Allen in concert. Allen released his hotlyanticipated debut album, Mercury Lane, in 2018. Featuring a cutting-edge mix of country, rock, R&B and pop, Mercury Lane draws upon the influence of his family and small-town upbringing of the critically-acclaimed rising star. Friday night’s performance will open a weekend full of heart-stopping rodeo action, and not just one, but two talented acts in concert. The rodeo will be followed by the classic country rock duo of LOCASH in concert, along with one of Country Music’s most exciting new artists, Lindsay Ell. The 2019 ACM Duo of the Year nominee, LOCASH, will release their latest album Brothers in March with their lead single, “Feels Like A Party” already reaching Top 25. Lindsay Ell is a triple threat set to open the Friday night concert as an accomplished musician, unique vocalist and songwriter. Her latest duet with Brantley Gilbert “What Happen In a Small Town,” recently went #1 on Country radio and her new single “I Don’t Love You” is the #1 most added song at country radio.
Two more days of Professional PRCA Rodeo action with some of the sport’s top cowboys and cowgirls will follow along with the popular Clovis Rodeo parade on Saturday, April 25.
The Clovis Rodeo Association will begin a month-long celebration leading up to the 106th rodeo with a Ranch Rodeo competition on Saturday, April 4 followed by a Jackpot Roping competition on Saturday, April 11. The annual Rodeo Queen competition will be held on Saturday, April 18. Rodeo week will open with the return of the John W. Jones Sr. Steer Wrestling competition. The annual Clovis Rodeo Blood Drive will now be held on Tuesday, April 21.
Clovis Rodeo Concerts are coordinated with support from 93.7 Kiss Country Radio.
The rodeo grounds are located on Clovis Avenue between Bullard and Shaw in the heart of downtown Clovis. Parking at the rodeo grounds is free of charge. Visit clovisrodeo.com for event details, additional information and a calendar of rodeo activities in Clovis, California during the month of April.
