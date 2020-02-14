Tickets Now on Sale for Rodeo Boosters Dinner Fundraiser

West Hills College Coalinga Rodeo Boosters are now selling tickets for their annual dinner fundraiser.

The dinner is Feb. 22 at the Coalinga Elks Lodge. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. and a prime rib dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50, with all proceeds benefitting the WHCC rodeo team and scholarships for rodeo team members. Last year, Rodeo Boosters awarded over $30,000 in scholarships to rodeo students.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

“This event is a great opportunity for the community to come out and support WHCC rodeo while also having a good time,” said Justin Hampton, WHCC Head Rodeo Coach. “They can help support the tradition of West Hills College Coalinga rodeo athletes. As we continue to recruit college rodeo athletes to West Hills, support like this serves as one of many reasons why students ultimately choose to come here. We thank the community for their support.”

The ticket cost will cover a prime rib dinner. Auctions will also be held as part of the event.

To purchase tickets or for more information, contact Justin Hampton at (559) 908-6406 or justin.hampton@whccd.edu