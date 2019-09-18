FRESNO – The Fresno Pacific University Department of Athletics hosted the 2019 Hall of Fame Banquet on Monday night, inducting former standout athletes Annie (Sippel) Bruce, Joel Ramirez, Lorena Zuleta. For just the second time ever, FPU honored a team on Hall of Fame night, as the 1984 and 1985 men’s soccer teams were inducted, as well.
“The group that was inducted tonight has helped pave the way for so many of our student-athletes to carry on a tradition of success for FPU Athletics,” Director of Athletics Aaron Henderson said. “They will have a lasting impact, and we are so glad to be able honor them in this way tonight.”
Annie (Sippel) Bruce (Women's Track & Field, Student-Athlete: 1999-2003)
A three-time NAIA All-American and four-time national Scholar Athlete, Sippel, a Lemoore High graduate, originally came to FPU to play basketball. She proceeded to transition to track & field, where she would rewrite the record books in multiple events. By the time she graduated she had broken the school record in the 100 meter hurdles, 400 meter hurdles (where she was the 2002 GSAC champion), and the long jump.
Her best event however was the heptathlon, where her score of 4,649 still ranks second in program history. She made an impact beyond the track, being named FPU Athletics Senior of the Year in 2003. As an alumnus, Sippel (now Bruce) has gone on to shine in the business world in New York, having started her own business, Brooklyn Owl, which has been featured on Good Morning America and in the Wall Street Journal.
Joel Ramirez (Men’s Soccer, Student-Athlete: 1987-1991)
A three-time All-American and All-Conference selection, Ramirez finished his stellar Sunbird career among the storied program’s all-time leaders in goals, assists and total points. He graduated second all-time in assists (25), third in goals scored (35) and total points (95), and still ranks in the program’s all-time Top 10 in each category.
He was named the 1991 GSAC Player of the Year as a senior, leading the Sunbirds to a 15-2-1 record and the GSAC title. After that he joined the FPU coaching staff, where he would be a part of many more championship teams as an assistant from 1992-2006. Ramirez currently works as the vice principal at a local school.
Lorena Zuleta (Volleyball, Student-Athlete: 2002-2005)
A dominant force on the volleyball court, Zuleta was instrumental to the program’s continued rise as a top collegiate program while establishing herself as one of the top middle blockers in the nation at any level. The Sunbirds won an astounding 157 of the 165 matches they played in during her tenure, as she earned All-American status in all four seasons and helped lead the program to its second national title in 2003.
To this day she ranks first in program history in career total blocks (686), fifth in career attack percentage (.390), and eighth in career kills (1,351). She holds the single-season records for blocks per set (1.84), total blocks (221) and solo blocks (56) and hit a sizzling .470 as a senior (3rd all-time). She also holds the single-match record for blocks, totaling 14 on two occasions.
Zuleta has gone on to enjoy a 13-year professional career at the highest levels of volleyball, primarily in Italy where she currently plays, but also including stints in Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Indonesia and Kazakhstan. She’s also played for the Columbia national team, helping lead the team to a Top-20 world ranking and multiple medals at the South American Championships.
1984 & 1985 Men's Soccer Teams
The 1984 and 1985 men’s soccer teams helped serve as the catalyst that would launch the program to new heights at the national level and establish the Sunbirds as a perennial national contender.
During those two seasons the team solidified itself as a force to be reckoned with by knocking off many much larger universities such as UC Davis, Sacramento State and Cal State Fullerton. The ‘84 squad set the bar by winning 15 games, reaching the program’s first title match and pushing the eventual national champions to three overtimes. The 1985 team took it a step further by winning 19 games and going undefeated against all NAIA teams during the regular season. The Sunbirds defeated Azusa Pacific and Westmont to win the district and won three matches at the national tournament to advance to the title match, this time being on the wrong end of a four-overtime thriller.
Despite missing out on a title by the narrowest of margins, a statement had been made. The Sunbirds had established themselves as the premier team in the West at the NAIA level and the stage was set for the future of a program that has gone on to win more than 500 matches and consistently compete at the highest levels of both the NAIA and NCAA Division II. Multiple members of the 1984-1985 teams went on to play professionally, while many more have become role models and leaders in their respective communities.
