IRVINE – Want to spruce up your favorite holiday dishes and slay those seasonal recipes? Add some savory chili sauce, used to top off some of the most coveted food items at Wienerschnitzel, to your festive holiday fare! For the first time ever, the world’s largest hot dog chain is making its delicious chili sauce available to guests in 15 ounce cans for only $5.
“The holidays are about making memories and sharing your special holiday recipes with family and friends,” says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. “In the spirit of the season, we’re excited to share ours with our guests so they add it to their dishes and make it their own.”
The Wienerschnitzel Secret Recipe Chili Sauce makes a perfect stocking stuffer for friends, family and foodies who love chili, too. To purchase cans of the popular chili sauce, visit your nearest Wienerschnitzel. To find a location near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or zip in the search tool on the top right.
