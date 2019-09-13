NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - (Aug. 13, 2019) (NNS) -- There was about a minute left on the game clock for the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) (GW) flag football team. Team GW, though holding a lead, had their backs to the wall (and the end zone) as the team from the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) drove down the field in a furious comeback attempt.
Despite stout defense for most of the game, Team GW surrendered a touchdown to Team Ford, allowing them to come within two points. The fate of the game came down to a two-point conversion attempt, but George Washington’s defense prevailed and secured the first win of the season, with a nail-biting final score of 14-12.
Over the past two years, George Washington’s flag football team has enjoyed many victories like this one, taking home the overall flag football league championship against other Hampton Roads-based Navy commands in consecutive seasons. With the 2019 season just kicking off, this year’s team is hungry and ready to compete and win the championship for the third year in a row.
“I expect this season to be a success,” said Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Hill, the head coach of the GW flag football team. “Success [for me is] defined as ending the season with a championship.”
George Washington’s flag football team consists of more than 25 Sailors from multiple departments. The ship is currently undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH), and being in the shipyard can be tough for some Sailors. Getting the time to get out on the field can help their esprit de corps and help promote camaraderie with shipmates from across the fleet.
“A team like this improves the morale of the Sailors by creating a fun, competitive way to promote camaraderie, teamwork, sportsmanship, socialize with other people, and a fun way to work on their fitness,” said Matthew Pennell, George Washington’s afloat recreation specialist (Fun Boss). “Whether it be softball, flag football, soccer, volleyball, etcetera, you'll find intramural sports will not only help you feel better, but they will help pass the time during this yard period.”
Hill also agrees that sports such as football are a great tool to help raise the morale of everyone that plays on the team.
“The sport of football brings the morale to all-time high for the members on the team,” said Hill. “The excitement we feel when someone makes a play is genuine. We forget whatever differences we have individually, and come together to enjoy the game.”
Whether Sailors are looking to find something to help them create bonds between shipmates around the fleet or are just looking for something fun to do after work, George Washington's flag football team is as always looking for more Sailors to join to the team. Sailors interested in joining the flag football team, may contact Hill or Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Alexandre Brummell for more information.
For those interested in participating in other sports, George Washington Sailors can contact the ship’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) department for more information on available teams.
Join the conversation with GW at www.facebook.com/USSGW, www.instagram.com/ussgw, and www.twitter.com/GW_CVN73. For more news from USS George Washington, visit www. Navy.mil/local/cvn73/.
