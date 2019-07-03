Fifty-six men signed the Declaration of Independence. Their conviction resulted in untold sufferings for themselves and their families. Of the 56 men, five were captured by the British and tortured before they died. Twelve had their homes ransacked and burned. Two lost their sons in the Revolutionary Army. Another had two sons captured. Nine of the fifty-six fought and died from wounds or hardships of the war. Carter Braxton of Virginia, a wealthy planter and trader, saw his ships sunk by the British navy. He sold his home and properties to pay his debts and died in poverty. At the battle of Yorktown, the British General Cornwallis had taken over Thomas Nelson's home for his headquarters. Nelson quietly ordered General George Washington to open fire on the Nelson home. The home was destroyed and Nelson died bankrupt. John Hart was driven from his wife's bedside as she was dying. Their thirteen children fled for their lives. His fields and mill were destroyed. For over a year, he lived in forest and caves, returning home only to find his wife dead and his children vanished. A few weeks later, he died from exhaustion.
Such a cost for America's Independence. We are so thankful for our nation.
But there was another cost, so many, many years before...
God the Father sent His son, Jesus to walk this earth for 30 years, and be severely tortured, and crucified upon a cross for the salvation of mankind...and what of his faithful 12 Disciples/Apostles?
James, the son of Zebedee, executed by Herod...Peter crucified upside-down, and Paul beheaded, both by Nero...Andrew (Peter's brother) also was crucified...Thomas, killed by vicious spears...Philip was severely tortured and crucified, as was Bartholomew...Matthew killed by a sword...James (son of Alpheus) was stoned and clubbed to death...Simon (the zealot) was killed for refusing to sacrifice to the sun god...Matthias (who replaced Judas) was burned to death...and John, after surviving being boiled in a vat of oil, was exiled to the Isle of Patmos where he (the only one) died of natural causes.
Such a great cost for our country, but even more important, for the souls of mankind.
This 4th of July, let us not forget the great cost that was paid by our nation's forefathers...and let us never forget the greatest cost of all...the cost of eternal redemption and freedom for the souls of all who come to Christ Jesus in repentance.
Remember this...Salvation itself was not free. It cost Jesus. It is just given to you as free. Do not reject what has cost so much for you to have.
Have a safe and blessed 4th of July!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.