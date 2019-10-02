* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rafael Bastien-Herrera is a Selma resident and Pastor/Teacher of The Word Walk Fellowship Ministries. He has a B.A. in Pastoral Ministry/Counseling, and a M.DIV. in Theology. He is a Radio Bible Teacher on KGED 1680 AM "Christian Talk" Radio, every Sunday at 8:30 AM, in Fresno.

Please send questions to rbherrera@thewordwalk.org.