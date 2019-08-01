Source Youth Leadership Academy in Ecuador

The Source LGBT+ Center’s Youth Leadership Academy returned last week from a service, educational and cultural exchange trip to Ecuador. The group stayed at the Latitude Foundation in Otavalo, Ecuador  — about an hour and fifteen minutes north of Quito, the capital.

The group who traveled to Ecuador includes Max Smith, Briauna Guerrero, Raquel Lorenz, Kristen Loya, Jared Rubio, Joshua Sanchez, Rory Summers, Ruben Vela, and Karigan Wann. The Source LGBT+ Center staff are Brian Poth, Nick Vargas, Dean Jackson, and Edwin Gomez.

 Contributed, The Source
