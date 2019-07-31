The Playhouse is an ongoing list of plays, musicals and auditions going on in the Valley.
Aug. 2-18: The Visalia Players’ “The Odd Couple”
The Visalia Players present “The Odd Couple” written by Neil Simon and directed by Leeni Mitchell.
This classic comedy, winner of four Tony awards, centers around super neat Felix Ungar and easygoing, disheveled Oscar Madison as new roommates. The two suddenly single pals — a sloppy sportswriter and a fastidious news writer — strain their friendship by turning roommates, and unconsciously repeating the same mistakes they made in their marriages. It is a hilarious crowd pleasing classic.
Aug. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 4, 11, 18 at 2 p.m.
Aug. 9 – Sept. 1: The Kings Players’ “The Children’s Story”
The Kings Players present “The Children’s Story” written by James Clavell and directed by Cyndie Maxwell.
This cautious tale takes place in a school room in an American city. It is the morning after the war—the war we lost. The new teacher proves to be young, attractive, and carefully prepared in her duties. As the new teacher moves from acceptance to control, she will maneuver her young charges into subversion.....what if?
Performances are scheduled for Aug. 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, Sept: 1
For more information, visit http://www.kingsplayers.org.
Sept. 20-Oct. 6: The Visalia Players’ “Four Weddings and an Elvis”
The Visalia Players present “Four Weddings and an Elvis written by Nancy Frick and directed by Caitlin Hill at the Ice House Theatre in Visalia.
A comedic treat certain to please audiences, Four Weddings and an Elvis set in a Las Vegas wedding chapel showcases the stories of the owner Sandy and some of her funniest, most diverse couples getting hitched or trying to, at least. With memorable characters, including the King himself — “thank you, thank you verra much” — and a hilarious twist ending, this play will take you down the aisle with plenty of laughs!
September 20, 21, 27, 28, Oct. 4, 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 22, 29, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.
Oct. 11-19: The Visalia Players’ second annual “Weekend in Ireland at O’Donoghue’s”
The Visalia Players present the second annual “Weekend in Ireland at O’Donoghue’s” written and directed by Noel and Patricia O’Donoghue.
You won’t want to miss this second annual night of classic Irish ballads, folk tunes, songs, jigs, reels, storytelling and dance as we bring our Emerald Isle Pub House to life on the main stage.
Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13, 20 at 4 p.m.
Oct. 24-26: Enchanted Playhouse’s “Prince Caspian”
The Enchanted Playhouse Theatre Company presents the sequel to “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” from Oct. 24-26.
Based on the novel by C.S. Lewis, “Prince Caspian” sees the children from the original book return to a Narnia 1,300 years in the future. Humans have oppressed the animals in this strange new world.
The shows will be performed on the stage at the Visalia Fox Theatre.
For tickets and showtimes, visit www.foxvisalia.com or call 559-625-1Fox.
Nov. 8—Dec. 1: The Kings Players’ “Paradise Lost and Found”
The Kings Players present “Paradise Lost and Found” written by Pat Cook and directed by John C. Rabe.
Mavia and the employees of the Lost and Found Dept. of The Paradise Bus Co. deal with strange things. Their biggest may be controlling a rumor that a certain big-shot is coming to visit. Add a ruse for their by-the-book manager and the mysterious arrival of a young girl. Crazy confusion and misunderstandings ensue.
Performances are scheduled for Nov. 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, Dec. 1.
For more information, visit www.kingsplayers.org.
