The Playhouse is an ongoing list of plays, musicals and auditions going on in the Valley.
June 28 - July 13
The Tulare Encore Theatre presents the hit musical “Hairspray” based on John Waters’ cult classic movie.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. June 28, 29, July 5,6, 9,10,11,12,13 with 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday, June 30 and Sunday, July 7.
The Encore Theatre is located at 324 South N St., Tulare.
For ticket information, call 559-686-1300.
June 29
The Hanford Multicultural Theater Company presents the second annual Monologue Slam from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at the Comfort Inn, 10 N. Irwin St., Hanford.
Performers will either present a monologue or a poem to compete for the first prize of $350. Second gets $150 and third gets $100. Root for the winner at the end, your vote will count!
Tickets are $10, available at HMTC.ticketleap.com. For more information, call 559-997-3838.
July 13
Stop the presses – “Newsies” is coming to the Valley.
Disney’s “Newsies,” based on the 1992 motion picture, features a score by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.
“Newsies” is inspired by the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, when newsboy Kid Blink led a band of orphan and runaway “newsies” on a two-week-long action against Pulitzer, Hearst, and other powerful newspaper publishers.
Timely and fresh, the fictionalized adaptation of Newsies addresses age-old themes of social injustice, exploitative labor practices, and David-versus-Goliath struggles as the young learn to harness their power against a corrupt establishment.
Performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 at the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno. Tickets are $39-$94, available at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-745-3000 or at the box office.
Aug. 9 – Sept. 1
The Kings Players present “The Children’s Story” written by James Clavell and directed by Cyndie Maxwell.
This cautious tale takes place in a school room in an American city. It is the morning after the war - the war we lost. The new teacher proves to be young, attractive, and carefully prepared in her duties. As the new teacher moves from acceptance to control, she will maneuver her young charges into subversion.....what if?
Performances are scheduled for Aug. 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, Sept: 1
For more information, visit http://www.kingsplayers.org.
Nov. 8 - Dec. 1
The Kings Players present “Paradise Lost and Found” written by Pat Cook and directed by Beth Reynolds.
Mavia and the employees of the Lost and Found Dept. of The Paradise Bus Co. deal with strange things. Their biggest may be controlling a rumor that a certain big-shot is coming to visit. Add a ruse for their by-the-book manager and the mysterious arrival of a young girl. Crazy confusion and misunderstandings ensue.
Performances are scheduled for Nov. 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, Dec. 1.
For more information, visit http://www.kingsplayers.org.
Auditions:
July 1-2
The Kings Players will audition for James Clavell’s “The Children’s Story” at 6:30 p.m. July 1-2 at the Temple Theatre, 514 Visalia St. in Hanford.
Cast needed: two women (1 younger, 1 older), four boys and four girls (ages 9-11).
Rehearsals will begin July 8.
For information, call The Kings Players at 584-7241.
July 22-23
The Visalia Players are seeking actors for “Four Weddings and an Elvis.
Auditions will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23 at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E Race Ave, Visalia.
Call 559-734-3900 for more information.
