The Navy "Nimitz" VR Experience visits Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (NNS) -- The Navy “Nimitz” Virtual Reality Experience tour visited Jackson State University and Germantown High School, Nov. 12-15. About 900 students got a 360-degree virtual reality view of what it's like to be on a Special Warfare Combatant-Craft crewmen mission in America's Navy.
The state-of-the-art "Nimitz" VR Experience consisted of students going through a series of exercises, starting with a briefing, before participating in a virtual high-speed water extraction of a Navy SEAL team pinned down under enemy fire.
"Watching the students go through the ‘Nimitz’ VR Experience and interact with Sailors was a great time,” said Navy Counselor 1st Jeffrey Bauer, Navy recruiter. "The students really engaged with the technology. It's like a videogame for them. The applicants we are working with loved it."
The tour can also help people take the first steps in the exciting process of joining the Navy. When registering for the tour, people who are interested in joining the Navy can submit their contact information at the tour kiosk and request to be contacted by a Navy recruiter.
In addition to the virtual reality mission, the tour includes a photo booth and a pull-up challenge. Pull-up challenge participants compete with other attendees to gain bragging rights for doing the most pull-ups. The names of pull-up challenge participants are displayed on a digital leader board.
"Having the Navy visit the school helps students make decisions that will affect the rest of their lives," said Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans Director of Personnel and Operations Senior Chief Navy Counselor Troy Lacy "Entering the military before going to college could benefit many of our students, because they will be better funded, more experienced and wiser."
The Navy is looking for smart, driven individuals who are eager to serve, and who are not only seeking a better future for themselves and their families, but also for the county.
NTAG New Orleans’ role in national defense is to continue to man the Navy’s active and reserve components. This is accomplished through a command composition covering 91,940 square miles. The district’s boundaries cover predominately Louisiana and also include areas of Mississippi, lower Alabama, and portions of the Florida panhandle.
Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 18 Navy Recruiting Districts and eight Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,330 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.
