NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (NNS) -- On June 4, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) is slated to receive guests from George Washington’s Mount Vernon. During this visit, a replica of the famed Key to the Bastille and a replica Commander-in-Chief Standard will be presented to the ship by the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association, continuing their mission of preserving and passing on history.
What some may not know is that the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association carries out this mission with the aid and support of another organization, the Life Guard Society of Historic Mount Vernon, whose dedication to historical preservation is based in a rich history of its own.
According to the George Washington’s Mount Vernon website, “membership in the Life Guard Society is not considered an honorary role, but rather a call to action. Members give generously of time, talent, and resources to help with a wide variety of signature projects focused on Mount Vernon's mission for preservation and education.”
The Life Guard Society draws its inspiration from the past, bearing the name of an elite group formed by the first president of the United States.
According to the George Washington’s Mount Vernon website, on March 11, 1776, during the Revolutionary War, Gen. George Washington issued a general order to the colonels and commanding officers of regiments of the Continental Army, directing these men to put forward four selectees who would form Washington’s personal guard. The unit was called the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard, more commonly referred to as Washington’s Life Guard.
Washington’s orders were clear on the type of men that he wanted to serve in the Life Guard.
According to the George Washington’s Mount Vernon website, Washington directed that the members be selected from various regiments, and Washington further specified that they be “between five feet, eight inches and five feet, ten inches tall,” “handsomely and well made,” and to be “sober, intelligent, and reliable.”
Those who served in the Life Guard had many different responsibilities.
According to the George Washington’s Mount Vernon website, the infantry of the Life Guard was responsible for ensuring the safety of the commander-in-chief, protecting his papers and personal effects, and guarding army headquarters. It also originally included a cavalry division that accompanied Washington in his marches, served as scouting patrols, and delivered the general's orders to various military posts.
In time, the Life Guard would come to be recognized as prime representatives of the ideal military standard.
According to the George Washington’s Mount Vernon website, in the spring of 1778, Baron von Steuben selected the Life Guard as the demonstration unit for the Continental Army, impressed with their professionalism and military standards. They were trained in von Steuben’s methods and principles of drill, which they then demonstrated to various units of the army.
The Life Guard would go on to participate in several battles as well.
According to the George Washington’s Mount Vernon website, soldiers of The Life Guard fought numerous battles as light infantry attached to larger military units, including the Battle of White Plains. During the defense of Barren Hill in 1778, they formed part of the light infantry under the command of the Marquis de Lafayette, and Life Guard members were amongst those that stormed the last two remaining British-held redoubts at the siege of Yorktown.
The Life Guard was assigned one final mission on Nov. 9, 1783, which was to escort six baggage wagons belonging to Washington back to his Mount Vernon home. The wagons contained Washington’s belongings, as well as official records of the war, and were successfully delivered on Dec. 20, after which the Life Guard disbanded with the rest of the Continental Army.
Today, more than two-hundred years after the original Life Guard’s formation, the Life Guard Society exists as a dedicated group of patriotic enthusiasts. Like the unit they were named for supported George Washington, they support the Mount Vernon Ladies' Association, completing various duties that include fundraising assistance toward projects and initiatives of importance to the Mount Vernon estate and its timeless mission.
