The gig worker battle continues

The unions and the author of the bill, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, a San Diego Democrat, gave exemptions to a few categories of work. But it’s drawn criticism from artists, photographers, dancers, musicians, journalists and many other freelance workers who say it has damaged their incomes because employers shied away from giving them non-payroll work.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

It’s also created great uncertainty on how it might be applied to whole industries. Could, for example, owners of fast-food restaurant franchises be considered employees of the parent franchising corporations?

As the Legislature reconvened this year, dozens of bills were introduced to carve out more exemptions. Meanwhile, the trucking industry has tied up the legislation in court vis-à-vis independent truckers. And Uber and other transportation and delivery services are sponsoring a ballot measure to exempt themselves from the measure.

Republicans drafted most of the bills. Although they are powerless to pass anything in a Legislature dominated by Democrats, they believe that the backlash from free-lancers — most of whom are certainly Democrats — gives them something of a wedge issue.