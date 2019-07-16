“The Fabric of our Heritage,” a mural project funded by a grant from the California Humanities and spearheaded by the Sarah A. Mooney Museum was installed in downtown Lemoore in late June. The artwork represents the cultural diversity of Lemoore.
Copyright 2019 Hanford Sentinel, Incorporated, dba The Sentinel, 300 West 6th Street Hanford, CA
Hanford Sentinel, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.